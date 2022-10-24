Former Minister Loses 33 Years Old Son

Published:

Nehemiah, the son of a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, is dead.

The former Minister had on Sunday announced that his son was “laying critical on admission in the hospital”.

In the post on his Facebook page, Dalung, who did not specify the hospital where Nehemiah was, had written on Sunday: “Kindly include us in your prayers, my son is laying critical on admission in the hospital.”

The Lawyer then went on to attach the photograph of Nehemiah in the hospital and a video of how he was wheeled into the health facility.

In both the video and photograph, Nehemiah had blood being transfused into him via his nostril.

Updating his Followers on Monday, Dalung, who was Minister of Youth and Sports in the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration from 2015 to 2019, wrote that Nehemiah did not make it.





He wrote without revealing the cause of the death: “Although Nehemiah’s life ended before we were ready, the time Nehemiah spent in our lives was memorable.

“Nehemiah Dalung was 33 years old.

“He was the son of former Sports & Youth Minister, Solomon Dalung.

“There are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing one’s son at his prime age, but we take consolation in God who gives and takes.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

His death is coming barely a week after former President of Senate David Mark Lost his son too

