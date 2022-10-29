Father Of Murdered ASP Alleges Cover-Up, Seeks Justice

Published:

The father of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi, who was stabbed by his colleague, ASP Abdullahi Garba, Sani Malunfashi, has demanded justice.

Sani Malunfashi, while addressing a press conference on Friday in Kaduna, alleged that there were plans by the police to cover up the incident saying, “My son who is just 33 years old was stabbed to death by his colleague.”

He described his late son – a father of three, as an intelligent, serious and hardworking man in whom he had placed a lot of hope.

According to him, “My son is ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi and he is the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Argungu Division in Kebbi State. ASP Abdullahi Garba went to my son’s house in the Argungu Fishing Festival village, we were not there, and only Allah knows exactly what transpired, but I was told they said a few things to each other and my son left the house to observe his Asr (2pm) prayers.”

He lamented that there were no traces of struggle on his son’s corpse saying, “Even if you try to strangle a small boy, he will fight you back and there will be scares on the hands, but that was not the case for my son and that is why we strongly believe that one person held him, while the other broke his neck.”

He appealed to the Police Service Commission (PSC), Police Senate Committee (PSC) and the Kebbi State government to investigate the matter and ensure the culprits face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, in a statement said the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, has ordered an investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said, “CP has condemned the unfortunate incident, describing it as contrary to the training, act and regulations of the Police Force, as well as other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the erring police officer, ASP Abdullahi Garba, was immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Birnin Kebbi. The case has also been referred to the homicide section for a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.”

