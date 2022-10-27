Father Of 7 Sentenced To Death For Killing His Girlfriend For Money Rituals

Published:

A father of seven identified as Abubakar Mohammed has been sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend for money rituals.





The convict killed one Christiana Augustin and removed her eyes and other body parts after a friend, Buhari Mohammed told him that he could make N10 million from someone looking for human eyeballs.





Abubakar went to Christiana’s house to get her to meet him at an uncompleted building where they usually met. He then took out his knife, slit her throat and plucked out her eyeballs.





He was arrested the next day when the body of Christiana was found in the uncompleted building.





Justice Bulila Ikaro of the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, sentenced Abubakar for culpable homicide after he was found guilty for being in possession of the human parts and tendering them for sale.

