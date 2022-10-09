Enugu 2023: Edeoga As The Social Media Attack Dog Against Ugwuanyi By Ugwu Mmaduabuchi

Published:

It is no longer hidden or news that the immediate past Commissioner for Environment and Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu, Bar. Chijioke Edeoga is the commander, organiser and leader of the Nsukka Labour Party social media attack dogs that have been maligning Governor Ugwuanyi, Mr. Peter Mbah and other PDP chieftains.

Since the conclusion of the PDP primaries, which Edeoga lost, accepted the outcome and pledged to work with and for the winner, Bar. Peter Mbah, Edeoga, who was later railroaded into Labour Party, alongside his recruited Nsukka Labour Party social media bandits had been maliciously and angrily attacking and blackmailing Governor Ugwuanyi, Mr. Mbah and Senator Chimaroke Nnamani on social media platforms.

It has since been discovered and disclosed that Edeoga is behind all the negative publicity and ongoing campaign of calumny against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mr. Peter Mbah on social media platforms.

Edeoga writes the obnoxious and libelous articles against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mbah with different pen names and peddles them with his WhatsApp number and that of his proxies, allies and fronts, all from Nsukka.

Edeoga does not only write, he often regurgitates, rehashes and recycles these baseless, vindictive and malicious articles against Governor Ugwuanyi and Peter Mbah on social media. He even shares them with people living overseas, who unknowingly share them without fact-checking their authenticity or motives.

This is the same thing Edeoga did against Bar. Mbah on social media before the PDP governorship primaries that never gave him victory over Mbah in the primaries.

While Mbah was busy consulting across the three senatorial zones, 17 local government areas, 260 wards in the state before the primaries, Edeoga and his Nsukka social media traducers were busy writing and peddling lies against him and Governor Ugwuanyi on social media.

Displaying his political naivety and lack of political sagacity, Edeoga has since he lost the PDP primaries and joined the Labour Party continued to covertly write and peddle all forms of falsehoods against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mr. Mbah on social media.

It is obvious that Edeoga is not campaigning or consulting ahead of the elections. The only place Edeoga has tried to campaign is in few places in Nsukka axis. This is because that is the base of his hired and inconsequential Nsukka Labour Party social media e-rats. Edeoga has nothing to campaign with because his scorecards in public office is nothing to write homeabout or cheer for.

For those who are in doubt of the pettiness and vindictiveness of the character called Bar. Chijioke Edeoga, his covert actions and inactions against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mbah on social media since joining Labour Party is enough testament of his true person.

It is in evidence and confirmed that Bar. Edeoga is an ingrate. He is divisive, petty and unforgiving. This is a man who was in political hibernation and wilderness before Governor Ugwuanyi, his cousin made him Commissioner in his government.

While in Gov. Ugwuanyi government, Edeoga never complained or resigned except when he wanted to contest for PDP governorship ticket which he lost.

Edeoga was never a star performer or an exceptional person. Even when Edeoga resigned to contest the PDP primaries, he never dropped his official car till date.

It is not surprising that Edeoga, who has more enemies, even among his kinsmen and political stakeholders in his local government and state is repaying Gov. Ugwuanyi his good deeds to him with consistent, fabricated, fictitious mischievous social media articles and publications since the conclusion of the PDP primaries.

It is quite unfortunate and disheartening that Edeoga often repays good deeds with ingratitude. Governor Ugwuanyi is not the only victim of Edeoga's known ingratitude, there are many others and there will be many others in the days ahead including those who are aligning with him now to castigate Governor Ugwuanyi and Peter Mbah on social media..

