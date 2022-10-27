Canada, Australia Raise New Alarm Over Potential Terrorist Attacks In Abuja

Published:

Australian and Canadian authorities have issued travel advisories on Nigeria, warning their citizens to be on alert.

They issued the warning 72 hours after the US and UK said terrorists were plotting to strike in Nigeria’s capital.

After the warning, the US authorised evacuation of its citizens and embassy staff in Nigeria.

In its advisory, Australian government advised its citizens to reconsider the need to travel to Nigeria.

It listed Abuja and surrounding areas as places prone to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping.

“The potential for terrorism, kidnapping, crime and civil unrest remains high throughout Nigeria. If, despite our advice, you undertake travel within Nigeria, research routes and get professional security advice and support before departing,” it advised.

It noted that people who have to travel to Nigeria are at risk of terrorist attacks, kidnappings violent civil unrest and crime.

On its part, Canada also advised its citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Nigeria, “including in Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings”.

