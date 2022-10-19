Calm Returns To Alaba Market After Traders-Hoodlums Clash

Published:

The Rapid Response Squad of the Police has revealed that normalcy has returned to the Alaba International Market in Lagos State.

This comes after there was a violent clash between some traders and hoodlums in the market earlier on Wednesday.

RRS shared photos of the current situation at the market on their Facebook page and said, “Alaba International Market is calm. Normalcy has been restored. #rrslagos767 and men of Ojo Division are on the ground. There is no cause for alarm as monitoring continues.”





