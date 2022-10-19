Breaking : Niger , Jigawa , Kwara Get New Police Commissioners

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, CFR, has deployed the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police – DIG Bello A. Sadiq and DIG Dandaura Mustapha, to the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Department of Operations respectively. This is coming on the heels of the recent promotion of the DIGs, upon recommendation of the IGP, by the Police Service Commission, and the retirement of the former DIG in charge of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, psc.





DIG Sadiq A. Bello who hails from Jega Local Government of Kebbi State, was appointed into the Force as an Assistant Superintendent of Police on 15th March, 1988. He holds a Bachelors (Combined Honours) in English and Sociology from Bayero University, Kano. A seasoned police officer, DIG Bello attended several highly revered police courses including the Advanced Detective Course, Intermediate Command Course, and Senior Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos; as well as the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Course at the famous Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Accra, Ghana. He has served in various Investigative, Administrative and Operational Capacities including as CP Nasarawa, CP FCT, CP General Investigations at the Force Criminal Investigations Department, and AIG Zone 1, Kano.









DIG Dandaura Mustapha hails from Daura LGA of Katsina State. He holds a Bachelors (Honours) in History and a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigeria Defence Academy. DIG Dandaura has attended courses both home and abroad such as Modern Criminal Investigation at the Police Academy, Cairo, Egypt; Law Enforcement Executive Course, International Law Enforcement Academy, Botswana; Advanced Management Course, International Law Enforcement Academy, New Mexico, USA. He has served as Deputy Force Secretary; Commandant Police College Kaduna; CP Railway Command; CP Anambra and Rivers State; CP Force Provost Marshal, AIG Force Secretary, AIG Zone 7 Abuja, and AIG Zone 4 Makurdi.





The IGP has similarly deployed three Commissioners of Police to take charge of Kwara, Niger, and Jigawa State Police Commands. They are CPs Odama Paul Ojeka, Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, and Effiom Emmanuel Ekot for Kwara, Niger and Jigawa States respectively.





CP Odama Paul Ojeka, psc(+), hails from Yala LGA of Cross River State. He attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, where he had his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Sociology and MSc degree in Criminology. He also had a post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Management and MBA, both from University of Calabar, he is as well a Chartered Accountant. He has served in various capacities since his commissioning as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990. These include as Area Commander Ile-Ife, Osun state, Kabba in Kogi and Suleja in Niger State. He attended many courses including the United Nations Conflict Resolution Course, Pristina, Kosovo.





The new Commissioner of Police, Niger State Police Command, CP Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, psc(+), hails from Oyo West in Oyo State. He holds B.sc and M.sc degrees in Political Science from University of Ibadan and was appointed into the Force as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990. He has served in various capacities within the Force which include Commander, Nigeria's Contingent on Peace Keeping to Republic of Croatia; Divisional Police Officer in several Police Divisions in Anambra State; Directing Staff, Police Staff College Jos; Area Commander in Kwara and Niger States. He has attended several professional courses, seminars and workshops, some of which include: Intermediate Command Course, Community Policing Course, Tactical Leadership Command Course and Senior Command Course.





CP Emmanuel Ekot Effiom, the new Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, hails from Nko Yakurr LGA of Cross River State. He holds a Bachelor Degree in English from the University of Port-Harcourt. He has served in various administrative, investigative and operational capacity within State, Zonal Commands, Formations and the Force Headquarters, Abuja including as Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa Command; Officer in Charge, Anti-Fraud, Zone 1, Kano; DPO Rano, Kano; DPO Ikot Division, Akwa Ibom; Commandant, Police Training School, Minna; DCP Operations, Sokoto; DCP Admin, Kogi Command, Zone 5 Benin; Deputy Commandant, Police Academy, Kano. He has several certificates in Public Relations, Management, Strategic Security Courses among others. He is a Fellow Institute of Corporate Administration and also an author.





The IGP has charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting, robust human relations and public safety. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new Police helmsmen to enable them perform optimally on their mandate.





The posting is with immediate effect.





