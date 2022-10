Published:

A federal high court in Umuahia, Abia state, has ordered the federal government to return Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to Kenya.





Kanu was extradited from the East African country to Nigeria in June 2021.





The court also ordered the government to pay Kanu N500 million as damages for his illegal abduction and violation of his fundamental human rights





