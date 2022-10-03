Award Winning Filmaker Kunle Afolayan Reacts As Nigeria Oscar Committee Rejects Movie, 'Anikulapo’

Published:

Nigerian movie producer and actor, Kunle Afolayan, has reacted after his newly-released movie, ‘Anikulapo’ was rejected for consideration by Oscar members for the 2023 edition of the award.





Afolayan took to his Instagram page on Monday to express his disappointment saying, “I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world has decided to tag ANIKULAPO film a masterpiece even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think its not worth submitting for the Oscars. Will keep doing my own thing.”





The movie, Anikulapo, was released in September 30.

Share This