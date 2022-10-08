Assassinated Aides Of Ifeanyi Ubah Set For Burial

Published:

This was a press statement from Senator Ifeanyi Ubah on the issue





SENATOR IFEANYI UBAH VISITS AMAKU TEACHING HOSPITAL TO PAY FINAL RESPECT TO HIS LATE PERSONAL AIDE; MR. GOODNEWS MATHIAS AS HIS BODY DEPARTS FOR AKWA IBOM STATE





As we countdown to the burial of my late Regional Manager; Mr. Odum Ikechukwu and Personal Assistant; Goodnews Mathias scheduled to hold tomorrow being Saturday October 8, 2022 in Mbaukwu - Awka South, Anambra State and Ika, Akwa Ibom State respectively, today, I visited the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku to pay final respect to my late Personal Assistant; Mr. Goodnews Mathias whose body was set to depart for Akwa Ibom State where he will be buried.





Until his untimely demise, my late Personal Aide; Goodnews was a bundle of joy and encouragement to all around him. A kind soul, strong and resilient character who discharged his daily duties with utmost care and devotion. The thoughts of his departure to eternity is a reality that is too difficult for me to embrace.





While appreciating you all for your love and solidarity in this moment of grief, I want to humbly urge you all to keep us in your prayers as we prepare to bury and commit my late aides to mother earth tomorrow.





On behalf of my family, friends and the good people of Anambra South, I thank you all for your prayers, well wishes and encouragement. May God grant us all the peace and strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss, and may the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.





Thank you all!





Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra South Senatorial District

