Apostle Suleiman, Nollywood Actress Halima Love Affair Allegations Gets Messier

Actress Halima Abubakar has reacted after Apostle Johnson Suleman issued a cease and desist notice and threatened to sue her.

The Nollywood actress has been speaking up in recent months about her alleged affair with the pastor. She claimed he is responsible for her long-term ailment and also alleged he told her he was divorced at the time she carried on an affair with him.





She also claimed that Mr Suleman had sexual affairs with other actresses and she has been calling out Shan George for denying that she is one of the actresses.





On Instagram, she said that her life is in danger and that the cleric should be held responsible if anything happens to her.





Suleman, through his legal representatives, Ephesus Lex Attorneys & Solicitors, has now issued a cease and desist notice to the actress.





In the notice signed by Mr Rodney Adzuanaga, the pastor accused Halima Abubakar of publishing malicious, defamatory, and demeaning statements about him on several blogs.





The notice says that the statements are false, untrue, malicious, defamatory, baseless, and a tool for blackmailing Apostle Suleman while reducing him in the eyes of responsible and right-thinking members of society.





"We, therefore, demand that you cease from further publication of the said defamatory statements or any other statements and or publication intended to injure the reputation of our client," it stated.





The notice also stated that Ms Abubakar must publish a retraction of her earlier statements in five national dailies within three days from Thursday, September 29.





It also demanded that she delivers a letter to the Apostle stating her full assurance and undertaking that she will desist from publishing previous and further defamatory statements against him.





She must also repay him for all costs incurred in defending and protecting his reputation.





Failure to comply will lead to a civil suit against her, it warned.





Despite the notice, all the allegations Halima made against Suleman remain on her Instagram page.





Halima also took to her Instagram Story to tell Suleman that she will not comply and will rather meet him in court.





She wrote: "JS, sure, see you at the court."

