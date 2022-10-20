APC Releases Final Presidential Campaign List After Inserting Additional Names

Published:

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday night released the final list of its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 poll.

Secretary of the Campaign Council, James Faleke, had released a list of 422-member Campaign Council to be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari but critical stakekholders of the party including governors who are its members rejected the composition of the Campaign Council.

The development compelled the Director General of the Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, to announce that the final list would be released to accommodate the interest of various stakeholders.

In the list released last night, the first top positions were not altered as Buhari retained his position as chairman, while APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Timubu equally maintained their position as deputy chairman 1 and 2 respectively.

Similarly, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong maintained his position as the Director General of the Campaign, to mention but a few.

However, many party chieftains have been added to the list to pacify the aggrieved party members who protested exclusion of their nominees in the first list.

Buhari would unveil Tinubu’s manifesto on Friday and equally inaugurate the party’s presidential campaign council same day.

