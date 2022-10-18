American Actor, Kaalan Walker, Sentenced to 50yrs Imprisonment For Raping 7 Ladies

Published:

American rapper and actor, Kaalan Walker alias KR, has been sentenced to 50 years imprisonment for raping three teens and four young women in attacks dating back to 2013.





The 27-year-old was sentenced by a court sitting in the Los Angeles on Monday, October 18, months after he was convicted of the charges.





Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino also ordered the convict to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace, who told City News Service that she believes the defendant is "truly a predator.''





A Van Nuys jury convicted Walker on April 18 of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication with intent to commit oral copulation involving crimes between 2013 and 2018.





Walker was arrested in 2018 on the charges and was released on bail, but he was ordered held after sentencing, according to City News Service.





The rapper’s victims, who were models, alleged that Walker reached out to them over social media offering to help them professionally, police said.





According to the report, Walker would lure his victims to locations by telling them there was a music video shoot or that he was going to introduce them to someone famous.





When he was alone with the women, he sexually assaulted them, his victims told polic

