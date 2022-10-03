Actress, Joke Silva, Shares Photos Of Her Participation In APC Women’s Rally

Published:

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, has shared some photos and videos, from the All Progressives Congress women’s wing rally in Lagos on Monday.





Although the actress turned off her comment section on the posts on instagram, she captioned one of them, “The HCC old girls😄😄😄Dr(Mrs)Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, #kemskis and my self. We co-opted Mrs Hamzat.👍🏼👊🏽Lagos Women's March for APC. And this is only the women oh.”





The actress had been listed as the chairman of the Creatives and Entertainment category of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign team, which was released on Saturday.





Share This