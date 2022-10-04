4 Journalists , 443 Others Honored With National Honours Awards

Published:





Four journalists were among the 447 individuals who were awarded the 2022 national honours award of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari

On the national honours’ list, is the director general of NTA, Yakubu Ibn Muhammed, and presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina who will be awarded Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Also, president Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Christopher Ikechukwu Isiguzo will receive the award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), while the former two-term president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and renowned communications strategist, Malam Halilu Ibrahim Dantiye will be awarded Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Out of the 437 nominees, five persons were listed for Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 54 for Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), 67 for the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and 64 for Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).





Others are eight for Federal Republic Medal (FRM), 101 for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 for Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), and 56 for Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Also, the late chief of staff to the president Abba Kyari, and the former chief of army staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru would be honoured posthumously with the CFR

Senate President Ahmad Lawan spoke n behalf of the recipients

While the Emir of Lafia the Chairman of the Award Committee gave the vote of thanks

Share This