2023: Tinubu, Atiku Hurl Verbal Missiles At Each Other

Presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were at each other’s jugular, yesterday, over alleged divisive politics and threat to national harmony.

Tinubu fired a salvo at Atiku Abubakar, saying the PDP flagbearer belongs to a dying breed of politicians who resort to ethnic and regional sentiments in their desperate bid to capture power.





Atiku had at the weekend in Kaduna, during an interactive session with Arewa Joint Committee, allegedly said that Northerners needed someone of his stature and not a Yoruba or Igbo president.

Head of New Media at the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode in a statement, said Atiku’s words were not only unacceptable but also insulting, irresponsible and despicable.





“This is especially so, given the fact that by next year, we would have had eight years of Northern/Fulani rule and now this man (Atiku) says we must have another eight years of it because that is what is ‘best for the North’.

“Most Northerners do not believe this and thankfully, they, unlike Atiku and members of his divided party, do not see Southerners as slaves and they regard us all as being equal.





“We will not allow Atiku to do to us what he did to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. We will neither be cheated nor denied

