Wike To Commission Completed Projects in Abia September 5th

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu says that his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike will be in Abia State next week Monday to commission some projects delivered to the people by his administration.





Governor Ikpeazu made this pronouncement today while flagging off of the construction of Township Roads in Igwuruta Town, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers State on the invitation of Governor Wike.

According to Governor Ikpeazu, the commissioning of the projects will mark the grand finale of the commemoration of the 31st Anniversary of the creation of Abia State, and will be an opportunity to reciprocate the invitations of Governor Wike to him for similar reasons.





Governor Ikpeazu thanked the Rivers State Governor for his friendship and for being an outstanding Governor who has raised the standard, especially in the provision of infrastructure for the people of Rivers State.





The Governor advised his Rivers State counterpart not to be discouraged by the antics of detractors because right from Biblical times, those who undertake the task of rebuilding the State always encounter such challenges.





Speaking earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike expressed his appreciation and those of the Government and People of Rivers State to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for honoring their invitation, his faithful friendship and for being his strong political ally. He described Governor Ikpeazu as consistent and a trustworthy friend. Governor Wike assured that Governor Ikpeazu will also be invited to commission the project upon completion.





