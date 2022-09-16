Widow, Son in Tears, Beg For Price Reduction As Lagos Govt Auctions Vehicles

Published:

Emotions were let loosed on Thursday when a widow, 49, Eorothy Dike and her son, Osinachi Ndukwe, wept openly as they begged for price reduction while their only vehicle bought at the rate of N1.8.million on hired purchase was being auctioned for N450,000.





“I bought the bus at N1.8 million on hired purchase in 2021 and was plying Ijegun enroute Cele Expressway.





“The bus was three months old and I had remitted N300,000 when I drove against traffic in Cele area and the bus was impounded.





“Not only that, I was sentenced to three years imprisonment which I completed recently but before the completion, information reached me that my three years old daughter was ill due to lack of fund and before I completed the jail term, I got information that she had died.





“I am here with my mother with the expectation that we will buy the bus at the rate of N50,000. Surprisingly, the price was closed at N450,000 and we have 48 hours to complete the payment





“We have sold most of our belongings to feed and are left with nothing. This is a great problem before us. My father died while I was three years old and my mother has been there for me but there is no way she can raise N450,000.





“Who will I turn to at a time many Nigerians are finding it difficult to feed? I don’t know what to do again,”





