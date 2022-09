Published:

An Abuja businesswoman, Onyinye Nwoke, 38, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), following an intelligence-led raid at her residence, House 56 Aldenco Estate, Galadimawa where operatives uprooted fresh stems of cannabis plants grown at the backyard of the house.





The uprooted plants weighed 18.4kgs while 800grams of cannabis seeds were also recovered from the house.

