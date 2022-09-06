‘We’re Safer In Northern Cyprus Than In Northern Nigeria’ .. Nigerian Students Reply Abike Dabiri

Published:

A group of Nigerian students under the aegis of the Nigerian Community in Northern Cyprus (NCNC) has said that their safety is more guaranteed in Northern Cyprus than in Northern Nigeria.





The young Nigerians said this in reaction to a statement issued by the Chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa that Nigerians should avoid Northern Cyprus.





Dabiri-Erewa, some days, said this explaining that Nigerians are becoming victims of assaults and killings in Northern Cyprus.





The NCNC, however, through its President, Isaac Ifeoluwa Ajayi and Lefkosia coordinator, Daniel Oyelaja among other members converged at the entrance of Huseyin Ruso Stadium in Lefkosa on Sunday to dismiss threats to their lives.





We’re safe in Northern Cyprus

According to Nigeria Abroad, the group displayed several banners with inscriptions written in Turkish and English that “Nigerians are safer in Northern Cyprus than in Northern Nigeria,” “Stop misinformation about Northern Cyprus” and “Cyprus Police are truly our friends.”





Also, aside from the gathering that began by 4:00 pm, the group made a press release which read, “Today, as the Nigerian Community, they have gathered here in Northern Cyprus to inform their country and the authorities in their country, and also to have the opportunity to tell their families that they are safe in Northern Cyprus.





“There is no question of killing Nigerians in Northern Cyprus. People living in Northern Cyprus are safe, free from abduction, harassment, terrorism or killing.”





Ajayi, in addition, said the group, “lost some Nigerian students due to natural death, there were some incidents among some Nigerian students in the past, but Northern Cyprus is a country free from violence.”





Buttressing Ajayi’s address, Oyelaja said, “We are in safe hands in Northern Cyprus. All Nigerians living in this country and Northern Cyprus deserve an apology from Abike Dabiri for the concern this misinformation has caused among our friends and family.”





Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that a Cypriot journalist, Esra Aygin wrote on Saturday via Cyprus Mail that Nigerians are behind the killings, assaults and other humiliations their fellow countrymen experience in Northern Cyprus.









