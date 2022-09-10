Three University Students Found Dead In Hostel

Published:

Students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam campus, have been thrown into mourning after three of their colleagues passed on.





It was gathered that the deceased identified as Obidiaso Chidera - 200 level political science student, Mercy - Pharmacy student, and Emmanuella - Business Administration student, were found lif€less at their Goodluck hostel in Anambra State.





A source reports, “They were locked up in the apartment. When we got access to apartment, we found them lif€less with two of them on their beds in the room while the third lif€less body was found in the kitchen. We suspect they were m¥rdered and locked up in the apartment.





Their corpse have been moved to Nteje police station and we were told that the officers are demanding for money before they can release the corpses.”





