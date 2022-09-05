Security Breach At Lagos Airport As Man Was Found Inside United Nigeria Aircraft

Published:

An unidentified man was early morning today (Sunday) found inside the United Nigeria Airline aircraft by airport cleaners.





The intruder who pretended to be unconscious was discovered inside the ERJ aircraft when the cleaners wanted to clean the aircraft for a flight to Owerri Airport from the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA), Lagos for 7am flight out of Lagos.





A source close to the airport confided in our correspondents that the cleaners immediately raised the alarm and reported the incident to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel who immediately arrested him.





The suspect was said to be wearing an Emirates Airlines T-shirt as at the time of his arrest.





It was learnt that he was asked series of questions but he feigned unconsciousness and refused to answer any of the questions asked him by the security personnel.





It was learnt that the suspect has been taken to the hospital for prosper medical check up, while he would also be interrogated.





No one seems to know how he got into that aspect of the airport.





His intrusion into the aircraft has however led to the rescheduling of the flight as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), insisted the aircraft must be screened before being released for flight services.





The incident has disrupted the operations of the airline as another aircraft coming from Abuja would now be used to ferry the passengers.





