Rafael Nadal Pens Down Tribute For Retiring Roger Federer

Published:

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has penned down a statement to his arch rival Roger Federer as he announces his retirement from the game





This was his post





"Dear Roger, my friend and rival.

I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.

For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the @lavercup "

