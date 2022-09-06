Police Arrest 2 For Alleged Involvement in Human Trafficking

Published:

Sokoto state Police command has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and other related offenses.





The spokesman of the command DSP Sanusi Abubakar who confirmed the arrest says the suspects will be paraded by the state Police command after the conclusion of the investigation.





Sources in Illela where the arrest took place told newsmen that one of the suspects was arrested at the border town with the victim, which he attempted to traffic to Libya through the Niger Republic.





He says the other accomplice of the suspect was arrested in Sokoto town. A source who is familiar with the case said that the other accomplice was arrested at a popular hotel in Sokoto Metro Police.





Sokoto state has been a route and destination of trafficking in persons as the perpetrators of the crime take advantage of the porous nature of the land borders in the state.





Over twenty-two persons were rescued by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Person (NAPTIP) in Sokoto from the hand of suspected human traffickers.

