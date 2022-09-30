Peter Obi Visits Nyesom Wike Again

Published:

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was on Friday hosted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Obi’s visit was coming barely 48 hours after the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaigns.

The meeting, which is not the first, is coming amid the internal crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party which Wike belongs to.

On June 22 2022 Obi visited Wike in Port Harcourt. The closed-door meeting lasted for a few hours at the governor’s private residence in Port Harcourt.





The two politicians were seen shaking hands in front of Governor Wike’s residence in pictures online. Wike was spotted in white, while his guest, Obi wore a blue senator material.





However, sharing the pictures of the meeting on his Twitter handle on Friday, Wike wrote, “It was nice hosting my brother @PeterObi once again.”

Although details and outcome of the meeting were not known, the meeting was coming amid allegations and counter allegations of bribery within the PDP fold.

Aside from photos shared by Wike, Obi, who is a former Anambra State governor, on his Twitter handle, shared pictures of his meeting with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

“I was at Ibadan, and I visited my brother and friend, HE @seyiamakinde, the Governor of Oyo State as part of my consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections. We had very frank and constructive discussions. -PO,” he wrote.

Makinde, Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, all believed to be loyal to Wike, including the governor, on Wednesday, boycotted the inauguration of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and book launch in honour of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Also absent from the event was the National Chairman of the PDP who, according to the Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, was absent as a result of ill health.

Other PDP governors believed to be loyal to the party’s presidential candidate were, however, in attendance.

It was reported on Thursday that no fewer than four members of the PDP National Working Committee returned N122.4 million paid into their accounts by the main opposition party leadership.

There had been media reports Ayu allegedly paid over N100m to the NWC members after the party’s primaries.

