Our Position On Muslim-Muslim Ticket Stands....CAN

Published:

The Christian Association of Nigeria has described as untrue, claims that it had changed its position regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress after allegedly meeting its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The organisation also warned against polithcising the presence of Tinubu at the 70th birthday celebration of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah, in Abuja.

The President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media and Strategic Communication), Luminous Jannamike, titled, “Muslim-Muslim Ticket: CAN maintains its position.”

According to him, the event was public and the friends of the celebrant and other good-spirited Nigerians donated to the building of the Kukah Centre, which was designed to be a veritable platform to propagate and promote the ideals of democracy and responsible leadership through research and intellectualism.

The statement read, “The attention of the leadership of CAN has been drawn to a media report titled, ‘How Tinubu met, resolved Muslim-Muslim ticket with CAN’, which claimed that the apex Christian body had changed its position regarding the same-faith ticket.

“To say the least, the story is ridiculous, malicious, untrue and should be disregarded in its entirety by all reasonable members of the society. For the records, CAN took a position against the same-faith ticket imbroglio under the leadership of Rev. Samson Ayokunle, its immediate past National President, and as a matter of fact, His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stands on that same position.

Share This