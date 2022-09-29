Millions Of Naira Notes Burnt As Bullion Van Bursts Into Fire After Accident ( Pictures)

Published:

Six people including three policemen were confirmed dead in multiple accidents on along Birnin Kebbi/Argungu road in Kebbi State.





The accident occurred on Tuesday, September 27, when a vehicle smuggling petrol products from Birnin Kebbi collided into a bank bullion vehicle, four others and a motorcycle.





Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, September 28, in Birnin Kebbi.

“The accident occurred when a Carina E car, carrying jerricans of PMS, was suspected to have been pursued by a Nigeria Customs Service patrol team from Birnin Kebbi.





On getting to Jeda village, the Carina E car had a head-on collision with the Bullion van, as a result, bursting into flames and consumed three other cars. Consequently, a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle were b¥rnt to ashes.





Six people including three police men also d#ed in the inferno, while five other people, three policemen sustained various degree of inj¥ries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi, for medical attention,"









Share This