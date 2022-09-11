Man ‘Rapes’ 17-Year-Old Daughter In Ogun, Begs For Forgiveness

Published:

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 46-year-old man, Olusegun Oluwole, who allegedly raped his 17-year-old daughter.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ibara police station in Abeokuta by the victim.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the victim in company of some so safe corps men, reported the case to the police.

According to him, the girl said while she was sleeping in their one room apartment at Amolaso area of Abeokuta, on a night, her father, having observed that others were fast asleep suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had sex with her with a threat to kill her if she refused to allow him.

He said after the report , the DPO Ibara division, Bernard Egbondiya, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the father of six, who confessed to the crime pleaded for forgiveness, claiming not knowing what came over him when he committed the crime,” Oyeyemi said.

He quoted the the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole to have ordered the transfer of the suspect to state Criminal investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He added that the CP directed that the victim be taken to the General Hospital for medical treatment.





