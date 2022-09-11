I Use 'Pure Water' To Bathe, Cook In Lekki, Influencer Laments

Published:

Social media influencer, Raheem Abike Halimah popularly known as Papaya Ex, on Sunday, lamented the water shortage in Lekki area of Lagos, saying she buys 150 bags of sachet water every week to bathe, cook and flush.





She revealed this on Twitter when a follower questioned how many bags she uses to bathe a day after she complained about paying high rent and still using pure water to bathe in Lekki.





She responded, “Just three bags. But I buy and use 150 bags every week because this same pure water is what we use to cook and flush."





