ESTHER OLUWATOSIN AJAYI WINS MISS EARTH NIGERIA BEAUTY PAGEANT 2022

Published:

Serendipity Media Limited and Miss Earth Nigeria under the direction of its National Director Ibinabo Fiberesima is pleased to announce the successful edition of the 21ST MISS EARTH NIGERIA BEAUTY PAGEANT 2022 which held on the 27th August 2022 at the EUI Centre, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.





We are proud and delighted to announce that the Reigning Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner graced the event. A first in Africa. History was made.





Among a pool of beautiful and intelligent ladies, the immensely talented Miss Esther Oluwatosin Ajayi, a native of Ekiti State emerged as Miss Earth Nigeria 2022 and most crucially Esther Oluwatosin Ajayi will have the privilege of representing Nigeria at the world pageant in the Philippines later this year.





Other ladies forming Miss Earth Nigeria’s elemental court include Abigail Ojeabulu as Miss Earth Air, Emesiobi Dwelling Chisaoku as Miss Earth Water, Precious Dornubari Bakor as Miss Earth Fire and Ifunanaya Basilia Ikechukwu as Miss Earth Eco-Tourism. They make up the runners-up accordingly.





It was sponsored by NITTOL. Airpeace , Rotary club of PortHarcourt Eco, Port Harcourt Rifenery Company PHRC, Boomtown Ph, Premium Trust Bank, His Majesty Sekuro of Niger Delta ,King Ateke Micheal Tom JP Hotel Presidential PH . and XXIX PH

