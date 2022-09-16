Ekweremadu Is Treated Harshly, Unwell, May Not Be Granted Bail, Says UK Lawyer

Published:

A Nigerian-born lawyer in the United Kingdom (UK) has revealed there may be political or other factors for the continued detention of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in the UK.





Speaking without disclosing his identity with The Guardian last week, the lawyer said: “He’s being treated harshly and the man is not well.





“They fear he may jump bail and run back to Nigeria.” Ekweremadu, who was arrested with his wife, Beatrice, on June 23, and charged with allegations of wanting to make payment for the procurement of organ for their daughter, Sonia, from one David Nwamini, has been kept behind bars since, while his wife is on bail.





“When both were brought before a Sergeant in courtroom 12, at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, on August 4, he appeared via video link from prison during the short session, while his wife was physically in the dock.”





While speaking with reporters, the lawyer was asked if the offence for which Ekweremadu is being detained is bailable, he confirmed it is, and noted that the Senator is not granted bail because each case is different, and that there are factors to consider. He further noted that Ekweremadu might not be granted bail because they fear he may jump bail and fly back to Nigeria.





Earlier in the week, Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia, took to her Instagram page and made a public appeal for any willing kidney donor to come to her aid.





She revealed that she is suffering from a rare kidney disease.





The 25-year old said that she had to drop out of the university of Newcastle in 2019 because of the health challenge.





“I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, FSGS Nephrotic Syndrome.”





The Ekweremadus are due back at Old Bailey for the plea and trial preparation hearing on October 31.





“The trial is for May 2 next year,” a court staff told The Guardian yesterday.





They are being charged alongside Dr. Obinna Obeta.

