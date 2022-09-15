EFCC Arrests Two Proprietors Of a 'Yahoo-Yahoo' School And Their Students In Benin

Published:

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 arrested two owners of yahoo schools : Internet Fraud Coaching Centre (a.k.a HK) and seven suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.





A statement released by anti-graft agency says the yahoo school owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour and seven of their "students" were arrested at their centres following actionable intelligence worked upon by the Commission.





The commission says the seven others are Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip





Items recovered from the suspects include a Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops.

