Dubai Denying Nigerians With Genuine Visas Entry ..BBnaija Ex Housemate Tacha Alleges

Reality TV star, Tacha Akide, on Thursday, claimed that Dubai is denying entry to Nigerians and sending them back home, even with their valid visas.





This comes a day after a tweep, Dinchi, revealed that some Nigerians arriving Dubai had been detained with their passports seized. No official explanation was also provided for the situation.





On her Twitter handle on, the popular Big Brother Naija alumnus lamented the experience of the affected Nigerians, saying, “I can’t even believe after spending those long hours in transit. After paying and getting your visa. Buying ticket too. Making Dubai plans and you will just be sent back like that!!! Gosh! The humiliation Nigerians face outside Nigeria ehn!! It is just dispiriting.





“Dubai is really sending Nigerians back to Nigeria even with their valid visas!!! And 'ontop' of that when you reach Nigeria!! You’ll be paying an additional fee of N31,000 for whatever reason I don’t even know.”





Her tweets come after she posted a video stating she was in Dubai.





