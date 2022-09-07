Customs Intercepts Bomb Making Chemicals In Ogun

Published:

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, said it intercepted 20 drums of carbide (an explosive device) worth N33,398,400 being smuggled into the country.

It said the interception was made between Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode axis of Ogun State in August 2022.

Acting comptroller of Zone A, Hussein Ejibunu, while briefing newsmen on the activities of his unit in August 2022 said officers of the unit also intercepted some military uniforms along Ijebu-Ode Road in Ogun State during the same period.

Ejibunu said 10 suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seized goods and were at various stages of investigation and prosecution.

He said the unit also intercepted flavour seasoning falsely declared as auto spare parts, auto interior accessories falsely declared as filters/pneumatic transmission as well as vegetable oil and foreign parboiled rice falsely declared as used vehicles among other items

Share This