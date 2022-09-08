Court Docs Reveal Hushpuppi Has Emerged The “Best Bathroom Cleaner” In USA Prison

Published:

Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas has appealed to the United States Judge Otis Wright to temper justice with mercy and hand him a lighter jail term ahead of his sentencing on September 21, saying he had become a changed person after scoring high in cleaning activities.





Hushpuppi’s record seen by Peoples Gazette as part of his memorandum countering sentencing recommendations of prosecutors showed he performed well and related well with other inmates. His report card for Central Valley workshop for prisoners showed the Internet fraudster put up “very good” in attitude, quality of work, dependability and productivity between July 2021 when he enrolled and November 2021 when he completed work.





Meanwhile in a related development, Hushpuppi revealed in court that he is at risk of being harmed by suspended Police officer, Abba Kyari. He said his role in the indictment of Mr Kyari, which precipitated the downfall of Nigeria’s most-celebrated police officer, has put him at grave risk and he would not be able to return to Nigeria after serving his sentence in the U.S.





The pleas were outlined in a memorandum he submitted before Judge Otis Wright seeking a downward review of sentencing years demanded by the prosecutors after Mr Abbas pleaded guilty to multimillion-dollar fraud last year. Louis Shapiro, an American defence attorney hired by Mr Abbas, filed the memorandum on behalf of his client on September 5.





“Once this case is resolved and Mr. Abbas is released, that he will not be able to return to Nigeria,” Mr Shapiro wrote in the counter request. “Abubakar Kyari, a Nigerian politician and police commissioner, operates a death squad. He was indicted in the Juma case by the government’s investigation into this case. Mr. Abbas hopes to move his family out of Nigeria when he gets out of prison. The looming threat of Mr. Kiyari’s supporters, as well as intense media harassment, has forced his family to continue moving to secret locations within Nigeria.





