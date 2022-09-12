Comedian, Bovi, Renovates Primary School ( Pictures)

Published:

Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has renovated the University of Benin Staff School in Edo State, where he had his primary education.





His colleague, Francis Agoda aka I Go Dye, shared pictures and videos from the inauguration on his Instagram page on Monday.





The renovation included classroom repainting, restroom reconstruction, rewiring and replacement of fans in classrooms.





He captioned the post, “Today I accompany my brother #officialbovi in commissioning this project. It’s really inspiring to remember one's humble beginning and give back to nurture it. Bovi has shown a great sense of purpose and gratitude by renovating this magnificent educational project, his primary school, University of Benin Staff School this will inspire the younger generation in years to come.”









Share This