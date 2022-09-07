Chelsea To Approach Brighton’s Graham Potter Over Vacant Coaching Job

Published:

Chelsea is expected to meet with Brighton and Hove Albion’s coach, Graham Potter over the vacant coaching role at the club following the sack of Thomas Tuchel.





Tuchel was shown the exit door after spending four months shy of two years at the Stamford Bridge club admist a recent run of unconvincing results and performances.





According to reports, the club will meet the Potter later today, and they are also keen on speaking with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.





Zidane who has been away from management since he left Real Madrid in 2021 has remained coy over a return to the dugout, while Pochettino has Premier League experience with his time at Tottenham Hotspur.





Potter has impressed with the Seagulls since joining in 2019 and they currently occupy the last Champions League qualification spot on the Premier League table. Their latest outing ended in a huge 5-2 defeat of Leicester City last Sunday.





