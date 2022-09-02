Buhari Appoints Aisha’s Brother Ahmed Halilu NSPMC MD

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Halilu, his wife Aisha’s brother, as the substantive managing director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) Plc.

Halilu has been in acting role since May 16 following the resignation of Abbas Masanawa to pursue his governorship ambition.





Until he began his role as acting MD, Halilu was the executive director of corporate services at NSPMC.





It was gathered that the appointment of Aisha’s brother followed the recommendation of governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who doubles as the NSPMC board chairman.





Halilu has over 23 years of experience in the banking industry having worked with African International Bank Limited and Zenith Bank Plc.

He was a participant of senior executive course 39, 2017 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru, Jos.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, a master’s degree in business administration as well as master’s in international affairs and diplomacy all from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

