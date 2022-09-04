Breaking : Many Trapped As 7-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Published:

A seven-storey building under construction on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lagos State, has collapsed with about six persons trapped.





The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in the early hours of Sunday.





He stated that an operation had commenced on the site to rescue those trapped.





He said, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an uncompleted 7-storey building undergoing construction was found to have collapsed. No injury was sustained, however, about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.





“The agency’s heavy-duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated the Lagos State Response plan . Operation ongoing.”





Latest Update





Later report reaching CKN News have it that two bodies have been recovered from the site of the collapsed building as rescue efforts continue

