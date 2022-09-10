Another Nigerian Student Goes Missing In Cyprus

Published:

A 28-year-old Nigerian student, Abdulsamad Abubakar, has been reported missing in Northern Cyprus.





According to reports, AbdulSamad is a 300-Level International Relations student of Cyprus Science University (CSU) living off campus. Mrs Dije Ibraheem, mother of the missing Abdulsamad, on Friday, cried to NIDCOM management for help.





She said since that call on 2nd of August, 2022 from an unknown number with her son wailing and asking for help, she has not known his whereabout or heard any news from him or the school authorities.





Confused on what to do, she reached out to the agent who secured the admission and travelling documents for her son but he was not forthcoming too. “I was advised to write a petition to Consular and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which I did before someone hinted me that Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians to be wary of Northern Cyprus, hence reaching out to her to help me out.





“So am here today at NIDCOM to beg you in the name of God to help me bring back my son alive as I am scared of hearing any bad news about my only child. Please help me, i am a single mother. He is my only child. I haven’t slept well nor fed well since August 2nd that I last spoke with him”.

