Anglican Priest Resigns, Supports Polygamy, Says It's Ordained By God





A priest in Nnewi Anglican Diocese, Rev. Barr. Ogbuchukwu Makuo Lotanna has just resigned from being a priest in the Anglican Diocese, with plans to kick off a movement that supports Polygamy.





To Reverend Ogbuchukwu, Polygamy is not bad. He said he has taken his time to discover the truth about Polygamy, which the Church has been hiding for a very long time. He claimed that he has received a divine mandate from God to kick off a movement in support of Polygamy called ‘Gideonites’ and that their place of worship will be called ‘Gideonites temple’.





Reverend Ogbuchukwu who is a legal practitioner has also advised men to marry their side chicks, instead of sleeping around with women who they’re not married to. He said that it will help in reducing sexual sins.





Reverend Ogbuchukwu also said that what God hates is unnecessary divorce, and not Polygamy. -