Anambra State Government Closes Wintess Garden Hotels Over Sex Party

Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Culture , Entertainment and Tourism has closed down Wintess Garden Hotels Ifite Awka over the viral Sex Party that was allegedly held in the hotel.





Days ago, videos of a Party emerged online where people were having sex while some were watching and recording the sex styles. Since then, different reactions have trailed that particular act and people urged the Government of Prof. Soludo to wade in and rescue the situation to avoid repeat of such immorality in the State capital.





Anambra State Government has finally commenced investigation and the first step is to temporary close the hotel where the event took place.

