24 Hours After Lekki Building Collapse, Lagos Commissioner Resigns

Sanwo-Olu Accepts Resignation, Warns Developers To Adhere To Building Laws





24 hours after a seven-storey building collapsed close to the Sand Field Bus Stop in the Lekki area of Lagos State, the state's Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako has resigned.





Already, the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted Salako's resignation, saying it is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.





In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the State Government warned developers to strictly adhere to building laws in the state.





"Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.





"The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are," Omotoso said.





The collapsed building was under construction when it caved in, killing people in the process.





The state government had ordered the arrest of the developer and other professionals working on the building.





They were said to be liable for their disregard for the planning laws of the state, having embarked on construction without a laid planning permit and ignoring official warnings against continuing the building works.

