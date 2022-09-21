21-yr-old Nigerian Boy On A Visiting Visa To The U.K, Jailed For Rape

Published:

A Scotland-based Nigerian man, Jeffery Oviasogie, 21, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison by a High Court in Glasgow for raping a woman.





Oviasogie who resides in Aberdeen, admitted to raping a 29-year-old woman in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens early on September 26, 2021. The prosecution team told the court that the he attacked his victim and forced her down on his return home from a night out in Aberdeen.





According to a BBC report, the suspect had been employed as a support worker at Camphill special needs school in the city at the time. The report also revealed that the Nigerian national’s visitor visa expired six months before the attack. He had been living in the United Kingdom since 2018.





The victim had been on a night out with friends before heading home in the early hours and met the victim walking. He, then, suddenly came up and started talking to her and followed her as she continued into Bon Accord Terrace Gardens.





Prosecutor John McElroy said, “She began to feel uncomfortable. As she walked along a steep path, the woman was aware of Oviasogie behind her. Her next memory is of being on her back in a muddy area with him on top of her. She was screaming for help, but she was unable to move beneath his weight.”





McElroy added that a man heard her cries and spotted Oviasogie on top of the woman. When the culprit realised this, he fled but was seen by the man to be wearing a distinctive red baseball cap.





Officers found Oviasogie in Justice Mill Lane about an hour later, still wearing the cap. His jeans and trainers were also mud-stained – but he denied being involved in the attack.





The presiding judge, Justice John McCormick said Oviasogie will also be watched for an additional three years on his release and will be on the sex offenders list indefinitely.





