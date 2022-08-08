Young Man Rejects Gov Ifeanyi Okowa's Appointment

Published:

A young Nigerian man, Omenuwoma Josiah has rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's appointment as Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization.





Governor Okowa of Delta State is also the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of 2023 general elections.





In a statement posted on social media, Mr Josiah also declared full support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.





According to him, "I choose to be OBIDIENT and I have decided to remain actively OBIDIENT because I strongly believe that Nigeria will be better if Mr Peter Obi is President by 2023."





"I sincerely wish to thank Is Excellency Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to have graciously offered me the opportunity to serve and I most grateful to my Caring Big Brother/Friend, Distinguished Leader, My great Supporter and Father to have recommend me, influenced and facilitated the appointment, "Big Bros you don too show me love wen I no fit forget" It's unfortunate the came at this time that I have actively engaged and Committed myself to the OBIDIENT Movement."





" I am so sorry that I have to decline the appointment, I would have really love to serve, this was a very difficult decision."





" I wish to also appreciate all those that Supported me, those that criticized me (Constructively or destructively), those that were proud of me and those that we disappointed."





" Going forward, let's respect each other decision and choice as we work towards a better Nigeria, let's put the general interest of Nigerians first because the overall welfare and security of Nigerians is more important."





" God bless you all,

God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria."





"Happy Sunday, I love you all."

