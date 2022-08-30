Why We’re Suspending New York To Lagos Flight Operations ..Delta Airlines





Delta Airlines, United States’ longest serving flight operator in Nigeria, said it will from October 4, 2022, suspend flight operations between JFK airport, New York and Lagos.









The airline which is one of the major airlines of the United States and a legacy carrier, disclosed this in a statement made available to CKN NEWS.





The airline which resumed operations on its Lagos-Atlanta, on September 9, 2020, noted that the route suspension was to fit into “the current demand environment.”





It however said that the Lagos to Atlanta routes would remain operational.

“Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment. We will continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.





“Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta operated flights or services operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market,” the statement added