Why I shot My Prostitute Girlfriend.. Jealous Boyfriend Confesses

A 30-year old school dropout, Seun Ojo has given reason why he shot his prostitute girlfriend, Enny, in Owo, Ondo state.

Seun, was paraded alongside 45 other suspects arrested for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing, and snatching of motorbikes among others by the state security outfit, codenamed, Amotekun.





In an interview, the suspect said he shot his girlfriend at closed range for not giving him enough attention as his lover.

Seun, said his girlfriend, who was into prostitution had been ignoring him and as well giving other men attention.





“My girlfriend’s name is Enny, she is a prostitute who always comes to Ikare junction in Owo. I shot her after I noticed that she gives other men more attention than me.

“We have been having issues for a while now. That particular day she repeated what I warned her against and I became furious and I shot her. But she did not die. I learnt that she is in hospital.





“I’m not a cultist, and I have never shot anyone in my life. The gun that I used against her belongs to my father who is a hunter. My father does use the gun to hunt and kill animals.”

But, the Amotekun commander, Chief Adeleye said the woman later died of the gunshot injury.





