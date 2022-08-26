Viral Video : Lagos Motorist Who Assaulted Armed Policeman Arrested

Published:

A Lagos man, Billy King Tokunbo, who was caught on camera assaulting an armed policeman has been arrested.





The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had earlier on Friday shared a video of the incident and condemned the act.





In response to Adejobi’s tweet on the incident, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the suspect, who also committed a traffic infraction, has been arrested





Hundeyin tweeted, “The suspect, Billy King Tokunbo, who drove against traffic, was immediately arrested. His Toyota Corolla car with registration number LSR 430 FT was equally impounded immediately. He is to be arraigned for his traffic offence and assault on a police officer. Updates to follow.”

Share This