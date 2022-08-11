Unknown Persons Steal N31m Cash From Katsina Govt House

Published:

The Katsina State Government has confirmed the stealing of millions of naira by unknown persons at the account section of the State Government House.





The Director-General to the governor on New Media, Alhaji Al-Amin Isah, confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists on Thursday.





Although Isah couldn’t disclose the amount stolen, he said that some of the suspects were already in police custody undergoing investigation.





“Yes, it’s true that some money was alleged to have been stolen as you have asked. We have already reported the matter to the police for investigation. I can not tell you the exact figure now, but those in the best position will give you more updates, please,” he added.





But sources familiar with what happened said that the money stolen was in the sum of N31 million.





This is the second time such an incident is happening at the Katsina Government House.





In January 2020, a similar incident occurred when unknown persons allegedly broke into the office of the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State (SGS), Mustapha Inuwa, and made away with N16 million.





The office which is located at the State Secretariat was said to have been broken into in the night and some suspects were arrested a day after in connection with the incident.





Those arrested included a security guard, and two government officials working at the SSG’s office.





Earlier in July 2022, the police in Katsina State said it was investigating the alleged stealing of N61 million from a cashier at the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Darma.





He was allegedly attacked by gunmen while travelling with three bags filled with N61 million cash and shot in the arm before the money was stolen





The gunmen were said to have followed Mr. Darma from the bank but he didn’t stop when they tried to stop his car around the Katsina Steel Rolling Company roundabout. Instead, he returned to the metropolitan city and the gunmen continued chasing his car.





He eventually lost control of the car and hit an object which forced him to stop.





In reaction, the police said the cashier should not have in the first place withdrawn such a huge amount of money without a police escort.





