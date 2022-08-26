Two Survived Anambra State Motor Accident

Published:

Two persons involved in a road accident that occurred at the Amawbia flyover axis of Enugu--Onitsha expressway have been rescued by a team from the Anambra State Ministry of Health Ambulance Service.





Two articulated vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 25.





The mishap was attributed to reckless driving by the driver of one of the articulated vehicle which resulted to a head-on collision with the other truck.





One of the drivers sustained a severe injury and was rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH) Amaku, Awka where he is currently receiving treatment while the second driver was relatively stable.





Although, the identities of the victims have not been ascertained, eyewitness account has it that the accident was caused by loss of control by one of the drivers.





Another eyewitness, Mr. Emeka Okeke hailed the timely intervention of the Ambulance Service from the State Ministry of Health which conveyed the victims to hospital for proper medical examination.





Mr. Okeke commended the state government for providing the ministry with an effective Mobile Ambulance service for immediate response during emergencies.





